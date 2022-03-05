Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

