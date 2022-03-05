Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.65 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

