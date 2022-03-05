Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 224,986 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,986 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $49.26 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.
