Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 510 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.