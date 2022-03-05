Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 92 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $285.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

