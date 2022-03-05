Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 203,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,067. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.