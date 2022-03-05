Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. 31,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,903. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

