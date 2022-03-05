Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 473,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,163. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

