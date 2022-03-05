Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 554,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

