Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,185 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

