Center For Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,817 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

