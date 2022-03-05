CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.