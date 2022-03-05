Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,000 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

