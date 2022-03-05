Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 215,531 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.64% of Levere as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVRA opened at $9.73 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

