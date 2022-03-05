Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $196.84 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

