Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 630,200 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,200 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up 24.7% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,891,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

