Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

