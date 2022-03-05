Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 332 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.