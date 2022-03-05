Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 521 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,263.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

