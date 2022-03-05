Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,204 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.01 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

