Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $575,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.