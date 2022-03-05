Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.38 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $77.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

