Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390,133 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

