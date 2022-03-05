Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $129.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

