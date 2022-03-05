Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE R opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.