Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.23 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.