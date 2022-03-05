Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

