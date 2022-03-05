Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,017 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.