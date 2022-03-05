Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 18,359 First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.45% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNMC opened at $28.78 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

