Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 226 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.80.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.