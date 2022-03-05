Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 13,424 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

