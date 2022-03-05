Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Roblox by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roblox by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

