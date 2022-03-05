CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Increased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,815. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.