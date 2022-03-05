Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.00. 549,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.00 and its 200 day moving average is $378.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.