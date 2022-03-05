Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

