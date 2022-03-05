Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Barclays

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $212.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

GTLS stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

