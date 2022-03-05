Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

