China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.