China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $78.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
