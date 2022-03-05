China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.56 and traded as high as C$3.97. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 10,733 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.56.

About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

