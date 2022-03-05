Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

