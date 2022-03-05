CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $492.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.