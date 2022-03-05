Citigroup Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $221.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

