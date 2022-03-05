City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 78.5% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 302,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

