Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.88. 1,019,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,508,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

