Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 8.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.36 and last traded at $109.63. 65,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,368,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,752 shares of company stock valued at $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

