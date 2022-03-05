Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Head to Head Comparison

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.54%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 293.11%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 33.28 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -1.20 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 2.80 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Codiak BioSciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

