Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

