Comerica Bank Buys 3,884 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.39 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

