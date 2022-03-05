Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

