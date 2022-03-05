Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 322,414 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $71.85 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

